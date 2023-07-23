Mumbai: Panic At Borivali Station As Technical Glitch Delays Churchgate-Virar Fast Local

A technical glitch in a pantograph of a Churchgate-Virar fast local on Sunday afternoon sparked panic among passengers at Borivali station. The technical glitch in the pantograph caused panic and a temporary delay of 18 minutes of the said local train. The incident occurred on Platform Number Six at Borivali station.

At approximately 2:32 pm, passengers onboard noticed sparks emanating from the pantograph, which quickly escalated into smoke. Fearing for their safety, panic ensued among the commuters, prompting immediate concern.

Officials rushed to the site to assess and control the situation

Authorities were swift in their response as concerned officials rushed to the site to assess and control the situation. They promptly attended to the issue, and after resolving the problem, the train was able to depart at 2:50 pm.

"It was reported at 2:32 pm, and concerned officials immediately responded to the situation. The train was able to resume its journey at 2:50 pm." said an official of WR. According to officials, preliminary investigations point towards a technical glitch as the likely cause of the incident.

"There was a technical issue in the pantograph, which led to the sparking. Our team promptly attended to the problem, ensuring the safe movement of the train thereafter," added the official.

Although the incident caused panic and a brief delay, the efficient and swift action taken by the concerned authorities controlled the situation. "Further investigations will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the technical glitch, ensuring such incidents are prevented in the future," said an official.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)