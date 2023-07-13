 Mumbai News: Technical Snag Causes 10-Minute Delay In Western Railway's Local Train Services
Mumbai News: Technical Snag Causes 10-Minute Delay In Western Railway's Local Train Services

The point failure at Borivali, a critical junction on the Down local line, has affected the train services which resulted in delays of approximately 10-15 minutes. However, some passengers have lamented that the trains are as late as 30 minutes.

Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Mumbai News: Technical Snag Causes 10-Minute Delay In Western Railway's Local Train Services | Representative Image

A point failure at Borivali on the Down local line occurred early this morning, leading to a delay in suburban train services. The issue was resolved promptly, but the residual effects continue to impact the system. As a result, commuters are experiencing delays of approximately 10-15 minutes across the affected line.

Point Failure Resolved

The point failure at Borivali, a critical junction on the Down local line, was successfully rectified at 6:52 am. However, the incident has caused a ripple effect that is causing subsequent delays.

Trains along the affected line are running behind schedule, resulting in delays of approximately 10-15 minutes. However, some passengers have lamented that the trains are as late as 30 minutes.

Commuters Take to Twitter

A Twitter user wrote, "Why are we so lazy that if the train is late and there is no time to announce what's status. 7:44 am local from platform no 1 has not yet arrived at Borivali. Whether it's cancelled or running late no update. Other pf trains are on time."

Meanwhile, another one wrote, "What is wrong with Mumbai Western Local Train? It's been more than 4 days train are running late."

A person shared photo from the Mahalaxmi suburban railway station. "As you can see in the picture Mahalaxmi railway station, today the life line of Mumbai is called the local train western line is running late by almost 1 hour and 15 minutes, which broke the chain and thus the working class people who completely rely on the train have crashed," they wrote.

Western Railway observes the 130th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
