Western Railway observes the 130th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

W. Rly celebrated the 130th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Godbole Hall of W.Rly’s HQ Office, Churchgate. Alok Kansal - General Manager of W.Rly presided over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Alok Kumar – Addl. General Manager and Surendra Kumar, Principal Chief Personnel Officer along with Principal Heads of Departments, representatives of Trade Unions, SC/ST &OBC Associations as well as staff. GM lighted the memorial candle and offered floral respects to Dr. Ambedkar. Speaking on this occasion, Kansal paid rich tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution and recounted his unmatched contributions in framing it. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution towards betterment of Indian Society and nation building. Such commemorative ceremony was also observed across all Divisions of W. Rly.