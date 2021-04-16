Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway announces three special trains passing via Ratlam railway station

Ratlam: Western Railway has announced three special trains between Varodara-Danapur, Varodara ñSubedargaj and Mumbai Central-Samastipur which will pass through Ratlam railway station to clear the rush.
All the trains will be fully reserved and passengers will have to follow Covid-19 protocol, Railway press release said.
Special Train No 09129 from Varodra to Danapur will run on April 19 and 26 from Vardoara at 8:25 am which will reach Dahod at 10:30 am, Ratlam at 12:10 pm and Nagda at 1:30 pm to reach Danapur at 7:30 pm next day.
Train No 09130 from Danapur to Varodara will run on April 20 and 27 at 10:45 pm and will reach next day at Nagda at 3:40 am, Ratlam 5 am, Dahod 6:35 am.
The train will halt at Godhra, Dahod,Ratlam, Nagda,Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur city, Hindon city, Bayana junction, Fatehpur Sikri, Idgah Agra, Agra Fort, Tundala, Itawa, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ayodhya, Shahganj, Varanasi, Pundit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Ara and Buxar.
Composition of the train will be one first AC, three third AC, eight sleeper and four general coaches.
Special Express train No 09131 from Varodara to Subedarganj will run on April 17 and 24 from Varodara at 9:15 AM which will reach Dahod at 11:22 AM, Ratlam 12:55 PM, Nagda 1:55PM so as to reach next day at 9:40AM at Subedarganj. Train No 09132 fromSubedarganj will run on April 18 and 25 at 12:55 PM which will reach next day at Nagda at 5:40AM, Ratlam at 7:20 AM and Dahod at 9 AM and Varodara at 11:15AM .
The train will halt at Godhra, Dahod,Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur city, Hindon City, Bayana Junction, Agra Fort,Tundala, Itawa, Kanpur central . Composition of the train will be one first AC, three third AC, eight sleeper and four general coaches.
Special train No. 09049 Mumbai Central to -Samastipur will run four days in a week on every Monday, Tuesday ,Thursday and Saturday from April 15 to April 29 at 11:05 AM which will reach Ratlam railway station at 8:50 PM so as to reach Samastipur on the third day at 6AM.similarly train No.09050 will run from Samastipur on every Wednesday,Thursday,Friday andSaturday from April 17 to May 1 at 8:10 PM which will reach Ratlam at 7AM on the third day and Mumbai Central at 6:25 PM.
The train will halt at Borivali,Vapi,Valsad,Surat, Varodara, Godhra,Ratlam, Kota,Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur,Acchnera, Mathura,Hathras city, Kasganj, Farukhabad, Kannoj, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda,Basi,Gorakhpur, Devaria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur. Composition of this train will be one second AC, fifteen sleeper and five general coaches.