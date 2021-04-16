Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway announces three special trains passing via Ratlam railway station

Ratlam: Western Railway has announced three special trains between Varodara-Danapur, Varodara ñSubedargaj and Mumbai Central-Samastipur which will pass through Ratlam railway station to clear the rush.

All the trains will be fully reserved and passengers will have to follow Covid-19 protocol, Railway press release said.

Special Train No 09129 from Varodra to Danapur will run on April 19 and 26 from Vardoara at 8:25 am which will reach Dahod at 10:30 am, Ratlam at 12:10 pm and Nagda at 1:30 pm to reach Danapur at 7:30 pm next day.

Train No 09130 from Danapur to Varodara will run on April 20 and 27 at 10:45 pm and will reach next day at Nagda at 3:40 am, Ratlam 5 am, Dahod 6:35 am.