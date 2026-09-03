Royal Bombay Yacht Club Junior Sailors Shine On Global Stage At 2026 Open Skiff World Championship In Sardinia | File photo

Mumbai: Eight young sailors from the Royal Bombay Yacht Club’s Junior Sailing Programme proudly represented India at the 2026 Open Skiff World Championship in Calasetta, Sardinia, demonstrating skill, determination and exemplary sportsmanship on one of youth sailing’s most competitive international stages.

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Held from 25 to 31 July, the championship brought together 166 sailors from 13 nations. The RBYC contingent competed across the Under-17 Gold and Silver Fleets and the Under-13 Fleet, recording several notable results:



- Kumar Gururaja Bhat – 10th

- Ynsh Bhagchandka – 14th

- Shayaan Jashnani – 28th



Rehaan’s qualification for the Gold Fleet placed him among the leading half of the 106-strong Under-17 field. Deeyan secured an impressive third place in the Silver Fleet, while Syna joined him in its top ten. Kaavya completed a demanding international series with determination. In the Under-13 competition, Kumar earned an outstanding top-ten finish, closely followed by Ynsh in 14th and Shayaan in 28th.





The championship’s standout RBYC performance came from 14-year-old Zahaan Hemrajani, whose regatta developed into an extraordinary story of resilience and character.



On the opening day, a structural crack developed in Zahaan’s hull, causing the boat to take on an estimated 30–35 litres of water during each race. Despite sailing with severely compromised equipment, he persevered to finishes of 28th, 36th and 30th. As the damage affected his own boat rather than chartered equipment, redress was not available.



The setback was particularly difficult after a year of unwavering preparation. Zahaan had not missed a training session, had undertaken parkour conditioning three times a week and had made significant personal sacrifices in pursuit of his ambition to contend for a podium place. Deeply disappointed after the opening day, he took time to process what had happened before making a conscious decision to reset mentally and return to the championship ready to fight.



Subsequent discussions with the International Open Skiff Class Association and manufacturer TAHE indicated that the hull came from a 2024 production batch associated with structural concerns.





In an exceptional gesture of sportsmanship, the Polish team loaned Zahaan a second-hand hull from Day 2 onwards. With his immediate objective reduced to reaching the top 53 and qualifying for the Gold Fleet, he responded with finishes of sixth, second and sixth that day.



Zahaan continued his climb through the fleet and ultimately finished eighth overall in the Under-17 competition, which comprised 106 sailors across the Gold and Silver Fleets. His championship series included a race victory and two second-place finishes.



“There are more lessons for us as parents and coaches to learn from him than there are for us to teach him,” said Ashish Hemrajani, Zahaan’s father.



Ashish Hemrajani is the founder and CEO of BigTree Entertainment, the company behind BookMyShow, and a prominent entrepreneur and technology leader who pioneered online ticketing in India. A keen sailor himself, he shares Zahaan’s deep connection with the sport and understands first-hand the discipline, judgement and resilience that sailing demands.





Shahid Basheer, Commodore of the Royal Bombay Yacht Club, said,“We are immensely proud of all eight of our young sailors. Each of them carried the RBYC burgee and India’s colours with courage, discipline and outstanding sportsmanship. Their performances show that Indian sailors can compete with confidence on the world stage.



“Zahaan’s response to a setback that could easily have ended his championship was exceptional. It reflects the resilience and character that we hope to nurture in every RBYC sailor. Our ambition is to open Mumbai Harbour to many more young people and make sailing a sport that children from across our city can discover, learn and pursue.”



The Club also extends its appreciation to the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) Mumbai, the premier naval sail training centre in India and its commanding officer Capt Abhimanyu Patankar, for supporting the RBYC’s Junior Sailing Endeavours which was an immense help for the sailors’ preparations for the worlds; we would also like to thank the coaches Umesh Naiksatam and Rigo De Nijs; Amish Ved, Programme Director of 24/7 Sailing; and the Polish team for its generosity and exemplary sportsmanship. RBYC also recognises the dedication of all the coaches and parents whose encouragement made the team’s participation possible.





Every international championship brings lessons, friendships and experiences that help shape young sailors. The performances in Sardinia offer great encouragement for the future of junior sailing at RBYC and in India.



The Bombay Yacht Club was founded in 1846 under its first Commodore, Henry Morland. In 1876, under the patronage of Queen Victoria and following the recommendation of Sir Philip Edmond Wodehouse, it became the Royal Bombay Yacht Club. Its historic seafront clubhouse was completed in 1881, establishing an enduring home for sailing on Mumbai Harbour.



Today, RBYC continues this maritime tradition with a strong commitment to promoting sailing in Mumbai and broadening access to the sport. Its Junior Sailing Programme introduces children to sailing in a safe, structured and enjoyable environment, with dedicated coaches, safety and rescue boats, and a formal curriculum based on Yachting Association of India standards. The programme is accessible to members’ children as well as non-member children through a dedicated Junior Sailor membership.







Under-17 Gold Fleet



- Zahaan Hemrajani – 8th overall

- Rehaan Dar – 46th overall



Under-17 Silver Fleet



- Deeyan Baid – 3rd

- Syna Bhagchanka – 9th

- Kaavya Killawala – 44th



Under-13 Fleet