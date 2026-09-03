₹2.8 Crore Blue Mercedes! Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Makes Stylish Arrival At BCCI Review Meeting In Mumbai | Video

PTI/ANI/X

Shubman Gill arrived at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday for the board’s review meeting, but it was his flashy ride that caught attention. The India Test and ODI captain was spotted arriving in a sleek blue Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster convertible, adding a touch of luxury to the high-profile meeting.

Gill’s striking blue convertible is reportedly worth around ₹2.8 crore, making it one of the most eye-catching cars in his collection. The Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster combines luxury with performance and is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Gill had previously been spotted flaunting the same car in Chandigarh.

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The stylish arrival came on a significant day for Indian cricket, with Gill joining senior figures for the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai. India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman were also seen arriving at the BCCI headquarters.

The meeting is being held against the backdrop of India’s recent struggles in white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue suffered a 2-0 T20I series whitewash against Ireland and subsequently lost the five-match T20I series in England 4-0. India also went down 2-1 in the ODI series in England under Gill’s captaincy.

Gill’s arrival in the ₹2.8-crore Mercedes added a glamorous touch to proceedings, with the luxury roadster once again highlighting the India skipper’s taste for high-end automobiles.