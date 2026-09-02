India's Asian Games Contingent Strength Rises To 768; Sports Ministry Approves 246 Officials & Support Staff | File Pic

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Sports Ministry on Wednesday approved a contingent of 246 team officials and support staff for the 503 athletes who will compete in the 20th Asian Games beginning in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 19.

The Ministry had originally approved 492 athletes for the Games, but as was expected, a few names have been added mainly in the athletics contingent.

India's total contingent strength now stands at 768, including 19 contingent staff such as chef de mission Sahdev Yadav and chief medical officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Support staff approved for athletes

The 79-strong athletics contingent, which would be without injured javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, has got the largest support staff of 31 members, including 20 coaches led by national coach P Radhakrishnan.

The two cricket teams have been sanctioned a support staff of 20 spearheaded by VVS Laxman.

India’s Asian Games participation

India would be participating in 36 disciplines during the Games that will conclude on October 4.

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