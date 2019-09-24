Roads don’t mean development, NCP leader taunts BJP minister Ram Shinde

Ahmednagar: Voters are looking for a legislator who will work for them and resolve their problems, said Rohit Pawar, a leader of the youth wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party’s probable candidate from the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Aurangabad on Monday, he took potshots at the sitting legislator from the BJP and the guardian minister of this district, Ram Shinde.

The BJP is always taking aim at the NCP chief and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, he said. This is done by BJP leaders to detract from Pawar’s work and draw attention to themselves, he said.

“Sharad Pawar is not a person, he is a way of thinking. That is why the public verdict will be on the side of the Congress-NCP,” said Rohit Pawar, confidently.

He further informed, “The Congress-NCP has announced its seat-sharing arrangement but has not yet announced, which candidate is contesting from which seat. The seat allotments will soon be decided. We have already begun campaigning at full steam.”

There should be no delay in reaching out to the public and any delay means the BJP will rush in to seize the opportunity, feels Rohit.

He took a dig at Shinde, who is also the BJP’s legislator from the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency. Rohit is likely to be the NCP candidate from this seat.

“There is no such thing as an ‘inside outside’ parcel with respect to this constituency any more. People want someone who will work for them and resolve their complaints,” the leader said.