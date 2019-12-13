Richard Branson-CM Uddhav Thackeray talks Mumbai-Pune hyperloop

At an event here on Wednesday, Branson had made it clear that the entire cost of the project will be borne by the private sector and it will not depend on any funding from the state.

"It is just a courtesy call (with Thackeray) and also to ensure that any misunderstandings regarding the project are cleared," Branson had said.

"When there is a change in administration and you have a big project going on, it is important to have a courtesy call. Uddhav Thackeray and the various coalition people that he has around them need to meet people who are doing big projects or those wanting to do big projects in their state," he had said.

"We just need to see whether the new government is so keen as the old govt (on the project)," he had added. Hyperloop is the name given to a technology originally conceived by Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk, wherein vacuum is used to transport people very fast.