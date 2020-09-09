Rhea Chakraborty, Showik file for bail; actor says she fears for her life in jail

Rhea Chakraborty, at the centre of the storm over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday filed a bail plea before the sessions court, stating that she fears for her life in jail as she has been receiving rape and death threats over the past months.

Her brother Showik has also sought bail. Rhea said in her bail application that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertain to small quantities of drugs and are bailable offences.

Her advocate Satish Maneshinde contended in the plea that Sec 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which pertains to financing of illicit traffic of drugs and harbouring of offenders has been applied on her and her brother Showik, even as the section was not applied to their co-accused who had faced similar allegations. Some of her co-accused, even those from whom a total of 59 grams of drugs were seized, have been granted bail.

Further, the actor’s plea said that as per allegations, she had only co-ordinated to procure drugs for her late boyfriend and sometimes made payments for them and that based on these allegations, the agency has termed her “an active member of the drug syndicate”.