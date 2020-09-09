'When all this is over, we would like to work with you': Nikhil Dwivedi to Rhea Chakraborty

After the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakaorty in a drug case linked to her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several Bollywood celebrities demanded justice for her and showed their support. Actor and producer Nikhi Dwivedi also took to Twitter to share his views and said that he would love to work with the 'Jalebi' actress 'when this is all over'.
He tweeted, "#Rhea I didn’t kno u. I dn’t kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u."
After being criticized for his tweet about Chakraborty, the 'My Name is Anthony Gonsalves' actor hit back at netizens and wrote: "Have the courts convicted her? Incase they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesnt reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty."
"Absolutely. Many who r claiming a high moral ground shud kno tht a lot is happening today thanks to them. They set the template. They were sore losers. Media trials on 2002, Loya, EVMs list is endless. But needs to end somewhre. Ths vouyeurism shud ve ended wth #ArushiTalwar case," he tweeted, replying to another Twitter user.
He concluded by saying, "To those who think I am supporting a drug user or drug peddler &trolling me.. I wud like to say I DON'T CARE! I m NOT supporting #Rhea but standing up to our tendency to pronounce judgments before law has. I was as disturbed whn men were ousted of their jobs on #Metoo allegations."
Nikhil isn't the only Bollywood celebrity to raise his voice for Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Several Bollywood personalities on Tuesday demanded justice for Rhea by posting a quote on smashing the "patriarchy" and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.
Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.
"Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash the patriarchy me and you," the quote read.
While celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi only posted the quote on social media, others like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and musician Ankur Tewari complimented it with "#JusticeForRhea."
