'When all this is over, we would like to work with you': Nikhil Dwivedi to Rhea Chakraborty

After the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakaorty in a drug case linked to her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several Bollywood celebrities demanded justice for her and showed their support. Actor and producer Nikhi Dwivedi also took to Twitter to share his views and said that he would love to work with the 'Jalebi' actress 'when this is all over'.

He tweeted, "#Rhea I didn’t kno u. I dn’t kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u."