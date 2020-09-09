Rhea Chakraborty alleges 80% of Bollywood celebs take drugs: Report

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

According to reports, Chakraborty has been transferred to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail.

The court rejected Chakraborty's bail application. The NCB told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days.

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified.