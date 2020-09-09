Rhea Chakraborty alleges 80% of Bollywood celebs take drugs: Report

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.
According to reports, Chakraborty has been transferred to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail.
The court rejected Chakraborty's bail application. The NCB told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.
The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days.
Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.
After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified.
Rhea disclosed her involvement in procurement of drugs for Rajput and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty, it claimed.
"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said.
The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs) and 20 (b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.
She was then taken to the NCB office in south Mumbai around 7.15 pm, to be produced before the court through video-conference.
During the hearing she also mentioned Bollywood’s involvement with drugs. According to a report by Times Now, Chakraborty said that “80 per cent of the industry consumes drugs.”
Based on the revelations made by Rhea, her brother Showik and four key drug peddlers of Mumbai, the NCB has prepared a list of more than two dozen suspects including kingpins of drug trafficking syndicates, peddlers and Bollywood personalities who were procuring drugs ranging from curated marijuana buds to high-quality cocaine.
The NCB would soon launch a crackdown on the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus which runs deep in the film industry allegedly linked with underworld gangs.
With inputs from Agencies
