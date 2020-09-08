Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Has Sushant Singh Rajput's memory been tarnished with drug abuse charges?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest. The agency has termed her “as an active member of the drug syndicate”.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment here on June 14.

The NCB sought judicial custody of Rhea for 14 days before a magistrate court through video-conferencing. The court sent her to judicial custody.

Did Rhea procure drugs for Sushant?

"We will oppose bail to her. We are only seeking judicial custody but we don't support the bail. Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough," Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General (DG), South-Western Region, NCB told reporters.

Jain said that NCB did not recover any contraband from her.

In its remand plea, the NCB said that Showik has revealed that he used to facilitate drugs and these used to be received by aides or Sushant and every delivery and payment used to be in conscious knowledge of Rhea and that sometimes payment and choice of drug would be confirmed by Rhea.

There is nothing in the charges about her using drugs with NCB saying the drugs were procured for the late actor.

The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. She had, however, said that Sushant used to smoke marijuana and she tried to restrict it.

Rhea's arrest was celebrated by many on social media, most of whom had been seeking her arrest for abetment to suicide or for laundering Sushant's money. Among those who seemed to have found "justice" in her arrest was actor Ankita Lokhande, Rajput's former girlfriend and "Pavitra Rishta" co-star.

"Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's karma," she shared a post on Twitter.

Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "#GodIsWithUs" after Chakraborty's arrest.

Actor Shekhar Suman also hailed Chakraborty's arrest, saying, "You sow so you shall reap." BJP leader and singer Manoj Tiwari used the same words in his response.

"What you sow, so shall you reap! Today's arrest teaches us that nobody can escape the consequences of wrongdoings! My prayers for the truth to unfold soon," he said on the social media platform.

However, these people missed one key detail.

Sushant Singh Rajput's memory soiled with drug case?

Since the NCB itself has accepted that the drugs were procured for Sushant's consumption, it is highly likely that that "Dil Bechara" actor would have been also arrested had the case came to light when he was alive. All those who celebrated Rhea's arrest for procuring drugs have effectively accepted Sushant as "drug addict".

This fact was also pointed by several people on social media, including actor Tapsee Pannu.

"She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys," she said while sharing a news report.

"So here is most inconvenient truth: if NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor’s legacy tied to drug abuse!" journalist Rajdeep Sardesai noted.

Earlier when Sushant Singh Rajput's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, he had accused her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money and there was no drug allegation.

Rhea has denied all the allegations on several occasions.