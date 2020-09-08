Rhea Chakraborty being hounded because she loved a 'drug addict' with 'mental health issues', says her lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being hounded by three agencies only because she was in love with a man who was a "drug addict" and had "mental health issues", her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said after the actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend's death.

"This is a complete travesty of justice," Maneshinde said.

"Three central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and a person suffering from mental health issues," he added.

Rajput, who allegedly hanged himself at his Bandra residence here on June 14, had been treated by five leading psychiatrists in the city, Maneshinde claimed.

"But he ended up ending his life due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and (also) used to consume drugs," the lawyer said, adding that Chakraborty was prepared for the worst.

Chakraborty (28) was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act's sections 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b)(ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs) and other relevant provisions.

Apart from the drugs case, she is facing abetment of suicide case in connection with Rajput's death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after an FIR filed by Sushant's father in Patna.

Rajput's father who accused Chakraborty of abetting his son's suicide had also claimed that she siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts. The ED launched a probe into this aspect.

The NCB began a probe after Chakraborty's mobile phone chats allegedly revealed that she used to consume drugs.

Chakraborty had earlier filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

In her complaint to the Senior Inspector of Police, Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law." The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

"As per the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, a case had been registered at Bandra police station under sections of IPC, and NDPS Act. In line with the orders by the Supreme Court of India, the case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation," Mumbai Police spokesperson, N Ambika said.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With agencies)