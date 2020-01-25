Revive value education classes, demand state-run schools

Mumbai: Amidst preparation for the Republic Day celebration, state-run schools have demanded that the state government should revive value education classes, which have been stopped. Principals and teachers of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board schools claim these classes will help instill practical life lessons, essential values and goals necessary for the holistic development of students, instead of mundane reading of the preamble.

This demand has come following the recent decision of the state education department to start mandatory group reading of the ‘Preamble of the Constitution’ during the morning assembly in all primary and secondary schools from January 26. Fr Francis Swamy, manager of St Xavier’s High School, Fort and joint secretary of the Archdiocesan Board of Education (ABE) said, “This is not a new decision as it was proposed earlier too. Even before this decision, we have been reading the preamble of the constitution in our school so that students and teachers understand various principles. We should now move ahead and explain different concepts stated in the constitution rather than mere reading.”

Though having welcomed this decision, school authorities claim instead of reading the preamble, value education classes should be started again. Prashant Redij, secretary, Mumbai School Principals’ Association, said, “We welcome the decision but we should revive the value education classes which help students to understand practical values and concepts related to real life situations. It will help students gain knowledge and get a fair idea of significant issues.”

Value education classes are lectures conducted in schools that focus on concepts like cleanliness, punctuality, patriotism and national integration. Teachers reveal value education classes increase student participation through projects and practical assignments.

Mamta Bose, a teacher said, “We can assign projects related to time management, cleanliness and patriotism. This helps students to actively participate in the class and learn new ideas instead of just mechanical reading.”

Considering the ongoing nationwide situation concerning students, school authorities reveal this is an ideal time to educate and create awareness among students.

Swamy added, “In the wake of the recent incidents and current situation of students in other parts of India, it is necessary to educate and create awareness among both students and teachers regarding various important values.” School authorities have demanded the state education ministry to look into this matter.