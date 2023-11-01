Resolution Favouring Maratha Quota Passed In All-Party Meeting Chaired By CM Shinde; Manoj Jarange-Patil Urged To End Fast

Maha CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | X/CMO Maharashtra

Mumbai: The all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Maratha reservation issue concluded on Wednesday (November 1) with all the parties agreeing to provide quota to the community. A letter uploaded by CMO Maharashtra mentions the decisions taken at the all-party meeting by leaders of various political parties in the state.

The letter mentions that all the legal measures would be taken to provide quota as demanded by the community. However, the letter also mentions that the procedure would take time and has asked those demanding quota to give the government the time needed to fulfill the demands.

The letter ends with an appeal to Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of the agitation, to end the fast and cooperate with the government.

The letter uploaded by the CMO on its official handle on X also has the names of leaders and their signatures on the resolution passed.

The letter is signed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Vijay Wadettiwar, Ambadas Danve, Anil Parab, Jayant Patil, Congress leader Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and others.

Violence condemned by all leaders

The letter also takes strong note of the incidents of violence and protests that broke out in various parts in the name of the agitation.

The statement by the all-party meeting says that such incidents of violence "defame" the Maratha reservation protest and clearly mentions that nobody has the right to take law and order into their hands in the state.

