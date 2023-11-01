Maratha Quota Stir: All-Party Meeting Chaired By Maha CM Eknath Shinde Underway At Sahyadri Guest House In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde chaired an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Sahyadri Guest House located in Mumbai's Walkeshwar. The crucial meeting held by CM Shinde which is currently underway can be seen attended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet ministers like Girish Mahajan, Chhagan Bhujbal and also prominent leaders from the opposition including Sharad Pawar.

However, representatives from the Sena (UBT) party were not seen present at the meeting. This comes after Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Maharashtra government for not inviting them to the all-party meeting.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Sena (UBT) Not Invited For All-Party Meet

Raut earlier in the morning alleged that his party MPs and MLAs were not sent an invitation to the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government on the Maratha reservation. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that while a party with zero lawmakers were invited to the meeting, his party which has 16 MLAs and 6 MPs was not invited.

Taking to social media platform, X, Raut posted, "What to do with this government? Even though Maharashtra is on fire, this shameless politics continue. Chief Minister called an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation. Shiv Sena was not invited to that meeting. Shiv Sena has 16 MLAs and 6 MPs. The case is going on in the Supreme Court. Invitation to those who have one MLA. Those who have no MLA are also invited. But Shiv Sena is in the eye. Ambadas Danve is invited as the Leader of the Opposition. Ok. We don't want to be pampered. But solve the question. Save the life of Jarange-Patil. The element of extra-constitutional government has been filled. The time of reckoning is drawing near. Jai Maharashtra!"

Jarange-Patil Continues Agitation Over Reservation

Meanwhile, the quota activist Manoj Jarange has been sitting on an indefinite fast for over a week. On Tuesday the Maratha reservation activist had decided to start drinking water after CM Eknath Shinde assured him of a solution.

Jarange-Patil however continues his agitation refusing to eat solid food. Patil says he will continue to drink water for two more days but would resume his complete hunger strike if the state government fails to place Marathas under the OBC category by giving them Kunbi caste certificates.

The activist also demanded that the government convene a special session to discuss the Maratha reservation demand.

