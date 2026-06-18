'Resign And Contest Elections On A BJP Ticket': Congress Leader Hussain Dalwai Tells Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebels To Show Guts

Mumbai: Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, on Thursday, speaking to the media on reports of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs leaving the party, stated that people can resign if they want and contest elections on a BJP ticket.

In a video shared by IANS, Congress leader Dalwai said, “Five have already gone, and even a sixth person is not being found in a proper way; what will happen, nobody knows. But breaking a party like this… If you want to leave, then resign and contest elections on a BJP ticket. Why don’t they have the courage to do that?”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On reports of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs leaving the party, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says, “Five have already gone, and even a sixth person is not being found in a proper way, what will happen, nobody knows. But breaking a party like this… If you want to… pic.twitter.com/rLJD3DFwOw — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2026

While speaking to the media, Dalwai also highlighted the fact that the rebel MLAs were elected on the Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket and that people had voted for them believing that they would stay with Shiv Sena (UBT). He alleged that by switching parties, they were betraying that trust.

Further addressing the media, he said, “This is betrayal and nothing else. Such politics is completely wrong.”

Political turmoil continues

These remarks by the Congress leader come at a time when the state is witnessing political turmoil, especially within Shiv Sena (UBT), which is facing political instability.

It is being claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) members are allegedly in touch with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Following the Operation Tiger buzz, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, during a press conference in Delhi, hurled abuse at the rebel MLAs and MPs.

These sharp remarks come amid Operation Tiger, a term coined by the media for an alleged mission led by members of the Shiv Sena to convince Shiv Sena (UBT) members to switch parties.

Focus on crucial MPs' meeting

Meanwhile, all eyes are on a crucial meeting of the party’s nine MPs in Delhi today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the party office inside Parliament House, with the Thackeray faction calling all its MPs to attend.

The gathering is expected to reveal how many MPs continue to stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray and whether any leaders are preparing to formally break away from Shiv Sena (UBT).

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