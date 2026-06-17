'Operation Tiger' Posters Surface In Pune Amid Buzz Over Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Joining Eknath Shinde Camp | Video Screengrab

Shiv Sena Pune president Pramod Bhangire has installed "Operation Tiger" banners across key locations in the city. The banners read, "Operation Tiger – Just Wait and Watch." This comes amid speculation that a section of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could join the camp led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has dared the MPs to quit if they want to switch sides. Addressing a press conference in Delhi along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, Raut said that the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent on this betrayal of trust.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut said.

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He said the party leadership had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of its MPs and warned of strict action if any lawmaker defected. "Our MPs, for whom Uddhav Thackeray and we shed blood and sweat, gave money, made them win elections... still, if such news comes, we will not spare them," he said.

Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to party MPs in an attempt to engineer a split. "I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party meeting tomorrow. Arvind Sawant has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said.

(With ANI inputs)