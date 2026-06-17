Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls Shinde's 'Operation Tiger' An 'Operation Betrayal', Dares Rebel MPs To Resign | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday strongly criticised the reported move by several MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction to align with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, terming the development an "Operation Betrayal" rather than the "Operation Tiger" label being used by the rival camp.

Reacting to party leader Sanjay Raut's remarks on the ongoing political developments, Chaturvedi told IANS she did not support the use of certain language in political discourse, but asserted that the larger issue was the alleged betrayal of the mandate received in the name of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

She pointed out that the original split in the Shiv Sena had already led to the party's name and election symbol being allotted to the Eknath Shinde faction, while the legal battle over the matter continues before the Supreme Court. According to her, the latest developments represent yet another attempt to weaken the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

"Eknath Shinde may call it Operation Tiger, but for us it is Operation Betrayal," Chaturvedi said, alleging that the MPs who were elected on the party's ticket had secured victory because voters placed their faith in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

She argued that the public mandate belonged to the ideology and leadership under which the candidates had contested the elections and said it was inappropriate for elected representatives to work against the very leadership under whose banner they were elected.

Chaturvedi further challenged the rebel MPs to resign from their positions if they intended to switch allegiance. She said that if they believed they enjoyed independent public support, they should seek a fresh mandate from voters by contesting elections again under the symbol of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"These votes were cast in the name of Uddhav ji. The people trusted Uddhav Thackeray and elected you as Members of Parliament. If you now choose to work against him, that is wrong. Resign from your posts, contest again and fight the election on Shinde's symbol to prove your strength," she said.

This comment comes in the wake of reports suggesting that six Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are preparing to extend support to the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to political sources, the development is being viewed as part of Shinde's alleged "Operation Tiger," an effort aimed at further consolidating support within the Shiv Sena. The six MPs are currently in New Delhi and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, formally notifying him about the formation of a separate group and their decision to back the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The MPs reportedly involved in the move are Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Sources said the MPs have been in contact with Shrikant Shinde and are likely to meet the Speaker in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/