Resident doctors postpone strike in view of floods in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Resident doctors in Maharashtra postponed their agitation for a hike in stipend on Thursday in view of the floods following heavy rains in some parts of the state, saying they do not want patients to suffer. Members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) began their protest at the Azad Maidan here on Wednesday. They earlier said over 4,000 resident doctors from 16 medical colleges across the state would be participating in the strike from Thursday.

However, in view of the grim flood situation in the state, they postponed their agitation on Thursday. "Considering the flood situation, which has worsened, and possible outbreaks (of various ailments), we don't want patients to suffer. We have postponed our agitation in good faith and humanity until further notice," the MARD said in a statement. Doctors will join duties from Thursday, it said. The resident doctors in Maharashtra have been demanding stipend on par with that of their colleagues in central institutes and maternity leave. They also want the Centre to the National Medical Commission Bill, which they have dubbed as "draconian".