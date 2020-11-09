'Rent a cycle' resumes ops at Jagruti Nagar

'Rent a cycle' service has resumed at the Jagruti Nagar metro station from November 2 onwards.

Arjit Soni, founder of MYBYK cycle service provider, said, "We have recorded 100 rides per day, same as the response we had before lockdown. Moreover, we are planning to add 50 more bicycles to the existing count considering the increasing demand."

The cycle service was closed following lockdown and now with metro services resumed from October 19 this service too has been restarted. An insider said that written applications have been made for bicycle stand at other metro stations. However, due to slow procedure the pilot project expansion is taking time. Only after the cycle service is made available at all stations on metro Line One that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, the plan to start the services at other places including railway stations will also be initiated, said Soni.

The GPS-enabled bicycles are available on rent at a reasonable price of Rs 2 per hour and one can avail the services by paying minimum rent of Rs 15. Soni said, "One who will be using the cycle as last mile connectivity for them the rent Rs 2/hr will remain the same. However those who will be using the service for health and leisure purposes for one -two hours will end up paying Rs 15."

One can hire the cycles using MYBYK App. The self-guide app helps commuters to unlock the bicycles.

At present MYBYK cycle service provider is popular in Ahmedabad having 100 stations 1,200 bikes and 25000 customers. The founder aims to set up the cycle service here on a similar extent.