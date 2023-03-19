Renaming of Aurangabad: SC to hear plea on March 24

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court has agreed to list the plea challenging the renaming of the city of Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' on March 24, 2023.

The plea was mentioned by Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi before a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala.

The plea challenges the approval granted by the Union of India and the State of Maharashtra to the letter of the Divisional Commissioner, Aurangabad on March 4, 2020 which proposed that the name of the city of Aurangabad be changed to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'.

"Attempts are being made to disturb communal harmony in the city"

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel said that the ongoing agitation to protest the renaming of Aurangabad will be halted ahead of a rally here on Sunday. He claimed that attempts are being made to disturb communal harmony in the city.

“People are coming from outside (of Aurangabad) to address the rally organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj here. We have brought our agitation to a halt. Now it is the responsibility of the police to maintain peace,” Jaleel told reporters after meeting city police chief Nikhil Gupta on Friday.

Jaleel said a relay hunger strike, which started nearly two weeks ago, outside the collector's office will be paused from Saturday. “We shall continue to make efforts to strengthen the legal battle against the renaming,” said the AIMIM MP.

Jaleel said attempts are being made to disturb the peace. He said, “People who are facing cases for making provocative speeches are going to come and address the rally here on Sunday.”

The lawmaker said their agitation has been peaceful. “Now, efforts are on to give the renaming issue a communal colour,” he said.