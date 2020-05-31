Reliance Jio Convention Centre to be converted into Corona Care Center: Maha govt

The Reliance Jio Convention Center at Bandra-Kurla Complex will now be converted into a Corona Care Center, said Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackrey on Saturday.
Aslam Shaikh and Aditya Thackrey visited Jio Convention Center on Saturday and they were accompanied by senior officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
A few days ago, Collector of Mumbai Suburba Milind Borikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation and other high-ranking officials had an inspection tour. Speaking to the media during the visit, they informed that the idea of converting Reliance Jio Convention Center into a COVID-19 Hospital was underway.
According to the information given by both them, the Jio Convention Center at Bandra-Kurla Complex has the capacity to accommodate 1500 patients. And soon the Reliance Jio Convention Center will be converted into a Corona Care Center equipped with all facilities.