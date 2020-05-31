Reliance Jio Convention Centre to be converted into Corona Care Center: Maha govt

Aslam Shaikh and Aditya Thackrey visited Jio Convention Center on Saturday and they were accompanied by senior officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A few days ago, Collector of Mumbai Suburba Milind Borikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation and other high-ranking officials had an inspection tour. Speaking to the media during the visit, they informed that the idea of converting ​​Reliance Jio Convention Center into a COVID-19 Hospital was underway.

According to the information given by both them, the Jio Convention Center at Bandra-Kurla Complex has the capacity to accommodate 1500 patients. And soon the Reliance Jio Convention Center will be converted into a Corona Care Center equipped with all facilities.