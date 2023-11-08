Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Firm Kinnteisto LLP Makes Landmark ₹740 Cr Commercial Property Deal in Mumbai

Rekha Jhunjhunwala | X

Mumbai: In what is being touted as one of the largest commercial deals in recent memory, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s firm Kinnteisto LLP has purchased over 1.94 lakh sq ft of two commercial office spaces in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Chandivali area of Mumbai for a whopping ₹740 crore, as per documents accessed by Propstack, a real estate data platform.

The Chandivali purchase comprises a 68,195 sq ft carpet area and was made from seller Kanakia Spaces Realty Pvt Ltd for ₹137.99 crore. This deal includes 110 car parking slots in the commercial office Boomerang building.

Rs 601 crore deal with Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd

In BKC, Kinnteisto LLP acquired 1.26 lakh sq ft of built-up area across four floors in ‘The Capital’ building. The deal is valued at ₹601 crore and comes with 124 parking slots. The seller is Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd, according to the documents. Both transactions were registered in October 2023.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala stated that these purchases have been made for the family from a long-term perspective. These assets, she mentioned, are strategically located, with BKC being one of Mumbai’s most expensive commercial hubs, making them secure investments. She expects they will yield good returns as they are leased to marquee tenants.