'Reiterated need to focus on 5 pillars': Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, reassures him of adequate supply of medical oxygen

Amid galloping COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday reviewed availability of oxygen, ventilators, manpower, medicines, hospital beds with Maharashtra and 10 other states/UT.

Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support related to healthcare infrastructure, medicines, and therapeutics.

In a tweet, Vardhan said additional 1,121 ventilators are being rushed to the state considering the surge in coronavirus cases.

"Discussed with @OfficeofUT regarding further stringent actions to be taken for containment, surveillance & treatment of #COVID19 cases. Reiterated the need to focus on the 5 pillars "Test, Track, Treat, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination" to tide over the emergent health crisis," he said in another tweet.