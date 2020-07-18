Registration for MU degree courses begins

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra state board's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results were declared, Mumbai University (MU) on Friday began the online registration process for admissions to degree programmes. The university aims to start online courses for the time being.

With MU starting the pre-admission registration for the academic year 2020-21, students can now register by filling personal details such as name, date of birth, email id and create a login user id and password through their registered mobile number. Students need to scan and upload a photograph and signature.

Students seeking admission to first year (FY) degree programmes in colleges affiliated to MU need to mandatorily register online at mum.digitaluniversity.ac and fill details under the Mumbai University Pre Admission online Registration 2020-21 tab. This free registration is mandatory as students need to select specific courses and colleges through MU once they receive their Class 12 marksheets.

Once students receive their Class 12 and Class 10 marksheets, they can fill in their marks, select specific degree courses and opt for colleges to complete the registration process. Students can then apply for admissions to specific colleges through individual college websites. Students need to submit documents, pay fees, check online merit lists and then secure admissions via individual college websites through online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The portal has been started so that students can register for degree admissions for the academic year 2020-21, said Leeladhar Bansod, public relations officer of MU. Bansod said, "The online pre-admission registration portal is active now. Students can register and fill in their personal details. Later, they can apply online to specific degree courses in specific colleges on the website of respective colleges. The admission to degree colleges will be done online this year due to the COVID-19 risks."

Degree college authorities said they will declare merit lists online and make provisions for submissions of documents, payment of fees and confirm admissions online.

Parag Ajagaonkar, principal of NM College, Vile Parle, said, "The entire admission process to degree programmes will be done online this year. We have been declaring online merit lists anyway in the past years. Students need not visit colleges physically for admissions."

While degree college admissions for first year of Undergraduate (UG) courses are starting, students wanting to secure admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes await a decision regarding final year exams from the state government.

Vaishali Mohite, a student said, "The state should take a final decision regarding cancellation of final year exams and provide marksheets based on average marks formula so that we can secure admissions for PG courses."