Reduce sugar production and increase conversion to ethanol: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tells sugar industry

Amid India’s rising dependence on import of oil, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asked the sugar factories to make a shift to conversion of sugar into ethanol in line with the realities of changing times and the needs of the nation. The Minister issued a warning to leaders of sugar and allied industries that if sugar production goes ahead as it does now, it will be harmful for the industry in times to come. In his address at the Sugar & Ethanol India Conference (SEIC) 2022, Gadkari said that reduction in sugar production and rising ethanol production will be a better proposition for India’s future. He observed that Ethanol, methanol, bioethanol, bio-CNG, biodiesel, bio-LNG, green hydrogen and electricity are where the future lies.

Ethanol: An import-substituting, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous solution

Gadkari emphasized that there is no remedy for the sugar industry in India other than to reduce sugar consumption and increasing conversion of sugar to ethanol. We have to progress towards this at a fast pace, he said, adding that ‘’We need to move towards green revolution, for which we need to increase production of ethanol.’’

“Total petroleum imports in our country are at present Rs 8 lakh crore, which is expected to become Rs 25 lakh crore in next 5 years. Now, importing Rs 25 lakh crore of petroleum products will create an economic difficulty. Moreover, new problems will arise due to the influx of fossil fuels at such a high magnitude,” he said. The Minister hence pitched for use of ethanol and green fuels, citing the need to adopt import-substituting, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous solutions.

The minister informed that the Government of India has taken a decision to open biofuel outlets for citizens to fill ethanol and that cars, scooters, motorcycles and rickshaws can be available on flex engines. He exhorted all sugar factories who manufacture ethanol to open ethanol pumps in their factories and other areas. “This can bring in 100% ethanol-run scooters, auto rickshaws and cars and thus increase ethanol consumption, reduce pollution, bring down imports and also provide jobs to people in villages,” he noted.

Ethanol to be used more in Aviation Sector

Gadkari said that the government is thinking of ways to increase use of ethanol in the aviation sector and in the Indian Air Force. “I am also exploring how to use ethanol in the aviation industry. Two years ago, fighter jets which participated in the Republic Day Parade had used 100% bio-ethanol. I am in discussion with Air Force Chief and Defence Ministry officials; we are thinking on how to increase use of ethanol in aviation and the Indian Air Force. We can also consider using ethanol in four lakh telecom mobile towers, the minister added.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:54 PM IST