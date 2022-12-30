Redevelopment of 389 old buildings in Mumbai with 1.50 lakh residents will be done: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

There is a new year gift to 1.50 lakh residents who were eagerly waiting for redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced in the state assembly that redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai will now be possible because of the clearance given for the amendment to the redevelopment rules. Shinde, with an eye on the upcoming BMC elections, said that the amendments have paved the way for the redevelopment of 389 buildings reconstructed by MHADA .

Shinde said that residents of dangerous or at least 30 years old buildings will be rehabilitated in flats of 300 square feet area on ownership basis. These buildings will be redeveloped as per the section 33(7) of the Development Control Regulation by providing 3 floor space index (FSI) or additional incentive FSI of minimum 78% as made applicable to Prime Minister’s Grant Project (PMGP) buildings in south Mumbai earlier. Free Press Journal broke the story on November 19.

Separate provisions for 389 MHADA buildings

‘’Separate provisions have been approved in the redevelopment regulations for 389 buildings reconstructed by MHADA. A new provision has been made in the BrihanMumbai Development Control and Promotion Rules. Notification of this change has been issued,’’ said Shinde.

Shinde said the cess-eligible buildings of Mumbai city were developed by MHADA and their homes were given for residence on rental basis. ‘’There are more than 30,000 flats in this 389 building of 180 to 225 sq ft. These buildings house nearly 1.50 lakh residents. As these buildings were reconstructed by MHADA, these buildings did not come under cess. Therefore, developers were not coming forward to develop these buildings. Also, rehabilitation was not possible due to other technical difficulties. Now due to the provision of new rules the redevelopment will take place,’’ he added.

Govt had allowed redevelopment for 30 years old MHADA buildings

Earlier, the government had allowed the redevelopment of 66 MHADA reconstructed buildings, which are 30 years old, under 33(7) of the DCR where in 3 FSI or additional incentive FSI of minimum 78% was granted. They were reconstructed by MHADA under the Prime Minister’s Grant Project (PMGP). The government had issued notification in the past on redevelopment of these 66 buildings under 33(7) of the DCR.

However, the government notification had not included these 388 buildings under 33(7) of the DCR. These buildings were reconstructed by the state government/MHADA but they needed to be redeveloped as they are now old and dilapidated.