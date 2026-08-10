Recruitment Exam Cheating Case: Modified Devices Recovered From 4 Candidates At IIT Bombay, Probe Underway |

Mumbai: Nearly four candidates were booked for allegedly using modified mobile phones to cheat during a Group-D Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment examination conducted by Central Sanskrit University at IIT Bombay’s Powai campus on Sunday.

According to reports, the candidates had allegedly brought modified electronic devices onto the campus despite mobile jammers being installed across all examination rooms. The Powai Police later seized around five mobile phones from the accused.

Security measures at examination centre

According to the Powai Police, the complainant, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Powai, was overseeing arrangements for the examination for the Group-D ‘peon’ post, reported Hindustan Times.

The examination was scheduled from 9 am to 10.30 am, with 324 candidates expected to appear across 14 rooms. Each room had two invigilators, with seating arranged for 24 candidates. To prevent cheating through electronic devices, jammers had been installed in every room, and candidates were allowed to enter the examination centre only after undergoing security checks.

Candidate allegedly tries to flee

During the examination, an invigilator in Room No. 26 noticed a candidate behaving suspiciously and alerted the principal. The candidate was subsequently taken for a full-body scan, during which a suspicious object was detected in his trouser pocket. When a security guard attempted to check the object, the candidate allegedly tried to flee the examination centre. However, he was stopped, and a modified device was recovered from his pocket.

Modified devices recovered

Following this, similar checks were conducted in Rooms 20, 62, 68 and 81, where modified devices were allegedly recovered from other candidates. The campus authorities then alerted the police, who seized four modified devices and registered a case against the four candidates.

The Powai Police said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, including into the candidates, who are reportedly from Haryana.

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