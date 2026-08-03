MPPSC Assistant Professor Exam Records 64% Attendance, No Cheating Cases Reported | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of the Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination 2025, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), saw 64% attendance.

The exam, conducted amid tight security and surveillance, witnessed 13,440 candidates appearing across 45 centres in the state for 417 posts in six subjects.

In a first for the recruitment examination, MPPSC implemented a three-layer checking and monitoring system to strengthen transparency and prevent cheating. Officials said no case of malpractice was reported at any exam centre.

The second phase covered Hindi, English, Commerce, Sociology, Political Science and Economics.

Candidates began arriving at exam centres from around 9 am. Before entry, their admit cards and photo identity documents were checked, followed by screening through metal detector gates.

Candidates were subsequently subjected to biometric verification, admit-card scanning, CCTV surveillance and hand-held metal detector checks.

General Studies paper found relatively easy

The first paper, held from 10 am to 11 am, was General Studies and carried 150 marks, with 50 questions covering areas such as general knowledge, current affairs and history.

The second paper consisted of 100 subject-specific questions. Together, the two papers carried 450 marks.

Candidates largely found the General Studies paper manageable. Candidate Avantika Shinde said the paper was "slightly easy" and appeared to give greater importance to developments and events from the past decade, making it potentially scoring for well-prepared candidates.

However, the subject-specific paper demanded greater caution. According to Shinde, several questions were framed in a twisted or indirect manner, requiring candidates to spend more time understanding them before answering.

Veterinary recruitment exam also conducted

Alongside the Assistant Professor examination, MPPSC also conducted the recruitment examination for 80 vacant posts of Assistant Director and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Since the number of candidates was comparatively low, examination centres were set up only in Indore. Of the 890 registered candidates, 747 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 84% across the two sessions.

The first paper was General Studies, carrying 150 marks for 50 questions, while the second paper comprised 100 questions on Veterinary Science and carried 300 marks.

Like the Assistant Professor examination, the test carried a total of 450 marks.

The Veterinary Science paper is expected to favour candidates with strong technical and conceptual knowledge of the subject.

While speed and broad awareness were important in the General Studies paper, conceptual clarity and factual accuracy were likely to prove decisive in the subject-specific paper.