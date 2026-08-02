Two Labourers Killed After Bike Crashes Into Parked Dumper In Indore; Teen Dies In Separate Accident | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Negligence on the road claimed the lives of two men while their companion sustained injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a parked dumper near Pulak City under the Rau police station limits on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the victims were returning home after finishing work in the rain. The impact was so severe that two of them died on the spot.

According to Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore, three youths were riding on a motorcycle when they collided with a stationary dumper that had no indicator lights on.

The impact was severe, killing Deepak Jamod and Bhadarsingh Mandloi, both residents of Kukshi in Dhar district, on the spot.

A third rider, Ram Mandloi of Gandhwani in Dhar district, sustained injuries. All three worked as daily wage labourers. Police have seized the dumper and are registering a case against the driver.

A growing death trap on Indore Bypass

Free Press has earlier highlighted how illegally parked and broken-down vehicles on the Indore Bypass pose a grave, persistent threat to commuters.

The lack of proper warning reflectors on stationary heavy vehicles routinely turns high-speed stretches into deadly obstacles.

19-year-old killed in Tejaji Nagar accident

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old youth, Krish of Bapu Gandhi Nagar, was killed in a road accident at Nayta Mundla Bridge under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam, an unidentified vehicle rammed Krish's motorcycle from behind, killing him and injuring his companion.

Police have sent the body for an autopsy and launched an investigation to trace the fleeing vehicle.

Earlier fatal accidents caused by parked vehicles

Date

Incident

Casualties

March 12, 2026

A mini-truck rammed into a parked trailer carrying an earthmover on the Bicholi Hapsi Bridge.

2 dead (driver and cleaner)

Feb 1, 2026

A speeding car crashed into a stationary dumper near Sampat Pump.

1 dead (28-year-old)

Jan 17, 2026

A transporter's car rammed into a parked truck near the Sheraton Hotel.

1 dead (40-year-old)

Jan 9, 2026

A car struck a parked dumper near Tejaji Nagar Bridge.

3 dead (including former home minister Bala Bachchan's daughter)

Aug 7, 2025

An MUV carrying devotees crashed into a stationary truck near Bicholi Mardana Bridge.

1 dead, 14 injured

Man's decomposed body found inside house's water tank

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man was discovered in an underground water tank at his residence in the Jabran Colony area under the Raoji Bazar police station limits on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Omprakash alias Pappu Malviya. He was a painter who lived alone in his ground-floor home.

Omprakash was reportedly last seen alive on July 25. On Saturday, residents noticed a severe foul odour emanating from the locked house.

They immediately informed the victim's nephew, who lives nearby. Upon checking, the nephew found the lid of the ground-floor water tank open. Looking inside, he spotted the body and alerted the police.

Police and FSL officials rushed to the scene. To retrieve the decomposed body, the team had to break the concrete slab above the tank and drain the remaining water using an electric pump.

The water level in the tank was only about one foot. It is suspected that he accidentally fell into the water tank while under the influence of alcohol.

Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said that the body appeared to be six to seven days old. "Prima facie, it appears to be an accident.

The victim was severely addicted to alcohol and frequently unwell. It is likely he accidentally fell into the water tank while intoxicated."

The deceased's elder sister said that Omprakash's wife and children had left him a few years ago.

His brother, who resides on the first floor of the same building, had left for the Badrinath-Kedarnath pilgrimage with his family on Sunday, leaving Omprakash completely alone in the house.

Police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway.