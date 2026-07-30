Bike-Bus Collision At World Cup Square: Youth Killed, Friend Injured In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth was killed while his friend was injured after a passenger bus collided with their motorcycle at World Cup Square under Tilak Nagar police station limits on Wednesday night.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Raja Goyal, a resident of Musakhedi who worked as an auto driver. His family members told police that he was out on an errand to buy liquor for his father when the accident occurred.

According to Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm at World Cup Square. Raja and his friend were travelling on a motorcycle from the Agriculture College side towards Pipliyahana when a Radhika Travels bus, en route from Ujjain to Sarwate Bus Stand, collided with their vehicle. The impact threw both riders onto the road, resulting in Raja dying on the spot, while his friend sustained injuries.

Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and deboarded the remaining passengers bound for Sarwate Bus Stand, allowing them to arrange alternative transport through autorickshaws and other local vehicles. Police seized the bus and registered a case against the bus driver.