Shocking! 14-Year-Old Beats Elderly Women At Indore Old Age Home After Dispute; VIDEO Goes Viral

14-Years-Old Beats Elderly Women At Indore Old Age Home After Dispute; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Indore, where a teen boy beat elderly women at an old age home after a dispute on Wednesday night.

The disturbing clip has gone viral on social media, showing a 14-year-old brazenly hitting resting elderly women with a wooden stick. The viral video prompted police to launch an investigation into the matter.

According to information, the incident occurred at Maharana Pratap Welfare Society’s old age home near Marimata water tank.

In the video, a boy, reportedly aged 14, was seen hitting elderly women with a stick.

The Banganga police called the old age home operator for questioning and later released her after giving instructions.

#MP: Teen Boy Caught Beating Elderly With Stick At An Old Age Home In #Indore#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/NFM8PpPV79 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 30, 2026

Following the incident, Indore Collector Shivam Verma sent an SDM and tehsildar to inspect the facility.

The administration said that out of the 30 elderly residents living at the old age home, those who are healthy will be shifted to Nirashrit Ashram in Gandhi Nagar and Ganesh Old Age Home.

Elderly residents who are ill will be sent to government hospitals. The administration has also started the process of sealing the old age home.

निराश्रय बुजुर्गों की सुरक्षा को लेकर हम कितने बेफिक्र रहते हैं, घर नहीं समाज की संवेदना नहीं...इंदौर की तस्वीर है बताया जा रहा है जो नाबालिग बुजुर्गों पर लाठी चला रहा है वो मानसिक रूप से परेशान है और संस्था चलने वालों के पास पूरे दस्तावेज नहीं हैं! pic.twitter.com/6h2Ts4iefR — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 30, 2026

Boy came to old age home with mother five months ago

Police said that during the inquiry, it was found that the boy’s mental condition was not stable. No legal action has been taken against him so far.

According to police, the boy had come to the old age home with his mother around five months ago. His mother had suffered burn injuries and died after a few days. Since then, the boy had been staying at the facility.

On Wednesday, the boy reportedly had an argument with an elderly woman, following which he started hitting her with a stick. The video also shows him fighting with people who tried to stop him.

Counselling planned, boy to be sent to child care facility

Police added that the boy will undergo counselling. The old age home operator, Neelam Dubey, has been instructed to keep him away from the elderly residents.

The boy will be removed from the old age home on Thursday and sent to a child care institution for further supervision.