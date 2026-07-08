Loco Pilot Stops Indore-Mhow Train To Buy Samosa? Western Railway Debunks Viral Claim, Calls It 'Misleading' — VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Railway termed the viral video—showing a railway staff halting train to buy samosas, is misleading.

The video shows a railway staff member stepping out of a train and buying samosas from a roadside shop while the train is standing on the tracks. There were claims that the loco pilot deliberately stopped the train to buy the snack.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Western Railways clarified that the claims were baseless and the train was halted due to ongoing engineering work on track.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Fact Check

The claim made in this post is false and misleading.



The goods train (Concor Green Field Private Terminus), hauled by Loco Nos. 27237 & 27600, was already halted at RAU Home Signal due to scheduled engineering work in the RAU yard. It was not stopped to purchase food.… pic.twitter.com/5skjxm7mJ2 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 8, 2026

According to the railway, the goods train, hauled by Loco Nos. 27237 and 27600, was already halted at Rau Home Signal near Indore because of scheduled engineering work in the Rau yard.

The railway clarified that during this authorised operational halt, the Assistant Loco Pilot got down to buy samosas for personal use.

It was widely shared online with claims that the train had been stopped only so the crew could buy refreshments.

ट्रेन रोकी... सिर्फ 10 समोसे लेने के लिए! 😂



इंदौर में एक लोको पायलट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि समोसे खाने का मन हुआ तो उन्होंने दुकान देखकर ट्रेन रोक दी, नीचे उतरकर 10 समोसे पैक करवाए और फिर वापस ट्रेन चलाकर निकल पड़े!#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/8OQc73iJNV — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) July 7, 2026

Some social media posts also wrongly claimed that the train was a passenger DEMU service.

Rejecting these claims, the railway said the train seen in the video was actually a goods train, identified as the Concor Green Field Private Terminus goods service.

Officials said the train was not stopped for buying food, and the staff member's action took place while the train was already waiting due to operational reasons.

समोसे से मुहब्बत में नौकरी पर बन आई !



सही पढ़ा आपने।



मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर-महू के बीच एक समोसे की दुकान पर मेमो ट्रेन रुकती है।



ट्रेन के लोको पायलट को उस दूकान का समोसा इतना पसंद है कि बिना स्टेशन के वह ट्रेन रोक देता है।



सरल शब्दों में वह समोसा प्रेमी हैं।



आज जब लोको पायलट… pic.twitter.com/wHfJWiueka — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 7, 2026

The railway took X to clarify and further said that the video has been presented in a misleading way, creating the false impression that the train was delayed for refreshments.

It also clarified that the incident had no connection with any passenger train, contrary to the claims made on social media.

The Western Railway has appealed to the public not to believe or share such misleading posts without checking the facts.