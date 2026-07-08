Narrow Escape For Delivery Boy After Leopard Waylays Him In Indore's Residential Area | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delivery boy had a narrow escape after a leopard suddenly waylaid him at a residential area in Indore on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in the Bicholi Mardana area under the Kanadia police station limits and was captured on camera.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows the leopard wandering on the road as the delivery boy approaches on his motorcycle. After noticing the animal, the rider stops.

Moments later, the leopard suddenly jumped towards him before moving away. The delivery boy quickly fled from the spot to save himself.

Watch the VIDEO below :

डिलीवरी बॉय पर तेंदुए का हमला!



मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में मंगलवार रात तेंदुए की मौजूदगी से लोगों में दहशत फैल गई. बिचौली मर्दाना इलाके में तेंदुए ने एक डिलीवरी बॉय पर हमला कर दिया. पूरी घटना पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई. हमले के दौरान युवक ने बाइक छोड़कर भागकर अपनी जान… pic.twitter.com/wgqU8RUVFT — zingabad (@zingabad) July 8, 2026

According to reports, the incident took place around 8:30 pm. After the attack, the leopard entered the bathroom of a nearby house. Minutes later, it ran towards the Shriji Valley area.

Leopard attacks on Blinkit Delivery guy at Night, somehow he escaped💀 pic.twitter.com/iehD3KfndG — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 8, 2026

Kanadia police and the Forest Department's rescue team reached the spot soon after receiving information. A search operation is currently underway to trace and safely capture the leopard.

Police are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to track the leopard's movement. Residents of nearby colonies and villages have also been alerted and asked to remain cautious.

Indore - Panic spread in Bicholi Mardana on the outskirts of Indore after a leopard entered a residential area and suddenly attacked a delivery rider on a motorcycle.The entire shocking incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the leopard lunging at the rider before… pic.twitter.com/4WtEgwpmWw — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 8, 2026

Officials said two police vehicles are patrolling the area as a precaution while the Forest Department continues the search.

People have been advised not to step out unnecessarily at night and to immediately inform the police or Forest Department if they spot the leopard.

According to officials, the leopard is believed to have strayed from the Khudel forest, possibly due to the continuous heavy rainfall in the region.