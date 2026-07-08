Loco Pilot Halts Indore–Mhow DEMU To Buy Samosas; Railways Orders Probe-- VIDEO

Samosa Ke Liye Kuch Bhi… Loco Pilot Feels The Heat! | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has ordered an inquiry after a video purportedly showing the Indore-Mhow DEMU making an unscheduled halt so that the loco pilot could buy samosas went viral on social media.

The video, reportedly shot near Rangwasa Road in Rau, shows the train halted for several minutes.

Locals alleged that the DEMU frequently stops at the spot and that the loco pilot gets off to buy samosas from a nearby shop, delaying the train by nearly 10 minutes.

The video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday, prompting the railway administration to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

Watch VIDEO below :

ट्रेन रोकी... सिर्फ 10 समोसे लेने के लिए! 😂



इंदौर में एक लोको पायलट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि समोसे खाने का मन हुआ तो उन्होंने दुकान देखकर ट्रेन रोक दी, नीचे उतरकर 10 समोसे पैक करवाए और फिर वापस ट्रेन चलाकर निकल पड़े!#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/8OQc73iJNV — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) July 7, 2026

Ratlam Division PRO Mukesh Kumar said the video has been forwarded to senior officials for investigation.

"If the inquiry establishes that the train was stopped without any operational requirement or authorised reason and the loco pilot left the cab for personal work, action will be taken in accordance with railway rules," Kumar said.

समोसे से मुहब्बत में नौकरी पर बन आई !



सही पढ़ा आपने।



मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर-महू के बीच एक समोसे की दुकान पर मेमो ट्रेन रुकती है।



ट्रेन के लोको पायलट को उस दूकान का समोसा इतना पसंद है कि बिना स्टेशन के वह ट्रेन रोक देता है।



सरल शब्दों में वह समोसा प्रेमी हैं।



आज जब लोको पायलट… pic.twitter.com/wHfJWiueka — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 7, 2026

Railway officials said the inquiry will determine whether the halt was due to operational reasons or whether the allegations made in the viral video are substantiated.