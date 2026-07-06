Rain Woes: Satya Sai Flyover Delay Worsens Indore Traffic, Potholes And Barricades Trouble Commuters |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rains have caused chaos in Indore’s Satya Sai Square as the flyover construction continues to be delayed with each passing month.

According to information, the flyover construction was set to be completed three months ago. However, the six-lane flyover is still only 40% complete.

The total expenditure on the flyover has been reported to be ₹62 crore.

One of Indore’s busiest traffic junctions, the site is marked by potholes, mud, barricades and unfinished service roads, causing severe traffic congestion and safety hazards.

With 60% of the work still pending, commuters fear prolonged delays.

This ₹62 crore project is being overseen by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

Stuck in heavy rain and waterlogged roads while traveling today from Indore. Visibility is poor, traffic is crawling, and safety remains a concern. Please drive carefully and stay safe. 🌧️🚘 #HeavyRain #StaySafe #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/Gxpxg5radz — Vinay Shah (@shahvinayv) July 6, 2026

Large potholes have formed on the route from Dewas Naka to Vijay Nagar. These fill with rainwater, making it impossible for drivers to gauge their depth.

In April, before the onset of the rains, MPRDC officials had instructed the construction agency to widen the route by developing the service road with concrete.

Meanwhile, on the route from AB Road to Vasant Vihar Colony, potholes spanning 15 to 20 feet in length and nearly two feet in depth are adding to public woes.

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Compounding the situation, traffic flow is further disrupted on the narrow route from Vijay Nagar to Dewas Naka, where shopkeepers facilitate roadside parking.

The discrepancy between official claims and ground reality is evident. Claims regarding road repairs have been made; however, the situation on the ground exposes the hollowness of these claims.

Neither has the service road work been completed, nor have the damaged roads undergone effective repairs.

The project, which commenced on Mar 15, 2024, is valued at ₹62 crore. Although the target for completion was set for March 2026, approximately 60% of the work remains unfinished.

Consequently, city residents fear that the project could take significantly longer to complete.