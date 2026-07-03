Indore-Dhar Train Likely To Run From October; The 2,957-Metre Tihi Tunnel Is 90 Per Cent Completed, Say Officials In Pithampur | FP Photo

Pithampur (Mhow) (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Pithampur and Dhar are likely to get train services before Diwali this year as Western Railway targets October for operations on the Indore-Dahod rail line. Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey said work on the Tihi tunnel will be completed by August.

The Railways will then apply for a Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection in September. If the inspection is successful, trains will start running between Tihi and Dhar in October.

Pandey shared the update while inspecting the Tihi tunnel on Thursday during a two-day visit. Divisional Railway Manager Ashwini Kumar, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, Chief Engineer Dhiraj Kumar and other railway officials accompanied him.

The 2,957-metre Tihi tunnel is the largest railway tunnel in Madhya Pradesh. Officials said they have completed more than 90% of the work.

Engineers are also constructing drainage lines on both sides of the tunnel to discharge water.

The Railways will install 140 high-definition CCTV cameras, a public address system and SOS emergency communication facilities inside the tunnel.