8 Killed, 29 Injured as Rishikesh-Indore Sleeper Bus Rams Truck, Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | X

Eight persons were killed and 29 injured in a horrific accident that occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa, Rajasthan, early Wednesday morning. A sleeper bus traveling from Rishikesh to Indore rammed into a truck and caught fire at the zero point near Dhanawad.

The accident was so horrific that the expressway was filled with screams and cries, and the road was stained with blood. The remains of several bodies were found scattered at the scene.

Dausa SP Piyush Dixit said that five persons were burnt alive, two died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while one succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital.

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“The bus belonging to a private travel agency was heading to Indore from Rishikesh when it rammed into a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway and caught fire, " the SP said.

He said that 29 people were injured in the accident, including children, who are undergoing treatment at the Dausa District Hospital. Initial investigations suggest the bus driver may have dozed off; however, a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. on morning. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely damaged and caught fire.

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Six passengers trapped inside the bus were burned to death on the spot, while two others succumbed to serious head injuries. Upon receiving information about the accident, the district police administration and rescue teams arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the accident.