Drunken Miscreant Smashes Family's Car Windshield, Creates Ruckus On Road In Indore; Video Viral

Drunken Miscreant Smashes Family's Car Windshield In Indore, Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drunken miscreant created a ruckus on road, attacked a family's car and smashed a liquor bottle on its windshield in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11 pm near the Collectorate under the Raoji Bazar police station limits late on Sunday night.

Victim Piyush Panjwani and his wife were driving from Kesar Bagh towards Sapna Sangeeta when the accused waylaid the car. Piyush's father, businessman Ramesh Panjwani, alleged that the miscreants stopped the car without provocation.

#IndoreVideo | Youth Climbs Car's Bonnet, Misbehaves With A Couple After Driver Honks To Move Him Away From Middle Of The Road In Indore #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/Ee1WVrFcGa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 13, 2026

One of them climbed onto the vehicle, abused the occupants and struck the windshield with a liquor bottle.

Fearing for their safety, the family recorded the incident from inside the car. The video, which clearly captured the accused, later went viral on social media.

Vandalised car in a fit of rage

A young man flew into a rage over the honking of a horn. He first struck the car's bonnet with his hands and then climbed onto it.

Subsequently, he smashed the windshield and other glass parts of the vehicle. The couple remained inside the car throughout the incident.

The couple recorded a video of the incident on their mobile phone and later shared it on social media. Afterwards, they went to the Raoji Bazar police station and lodged a complaint.

Police said the altercation allegedly began after the car brushed past or cut in front of the suspects' vehicle.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

According to the police, the accused has been identified. Teams have been dispatched to arrest him. The police are also investigating the matter based on the viral video.