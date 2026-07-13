Indore Jail Became The Script For His Biggest Show | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has revisited one of the darkest chapters of his life—his arrest and 37-day stay in Indore Central Jail—in his latest YouTube special Dhandho, released on July 11 with over 1.6M views by Sunday evening, narrating how humiliation, fear, uncertainty and financial losses eventually became the foundation of his biggest professional comeback.

Faruqui said his career had finally begun recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic. After months of financial hardship and cancelled tours, he started performing sold-out shows across India.

He recalled receiving an OTT offer worth Rs 70 lakh and said his dream was to buy back the family restaurant his father had been forced to sell because of financial losses.

Faruqui recalled that he arrived in Indore on January 1, 2021, to perform a New Year show.

He came to Indore around 3 pm and was preparing for a show at 4 pm, but everything changed after a group of Hindu organisations allegedly raided the venue, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments by making jokes about Hindu gods.

Within an hour of reaching the venue, police took him and four others into custody.

He said he spent a sleepless night in police custody and briefly feared he was being taken for an encounter after mishearing a police wireless message. The fear ended when officers clarified they were taking him for mandatory Covid-19 testing.

The comedian said the emotional low point came when a policeman allegedly told him that people like him "should be shot", shattering his self-respect despite his belief that he had done nothing wrong.

His hopes of immediate bail were dashed when a court remanded him to judicial custody, after which he was sent to Indore Central Jail.

Faruqui said he underwent a strip search before being lodged in an overcrowded barrack with around 120 inmates.

He described poor food, alleged violence against prisoners and a hospital visit while handcuffed, where a frightened child made him realise how quickly public perception can change.

Throughout the performance, Faruqui said humour became his coping mechanism, and he chose to make himself the subject of his jokes rather than anyone else.

The special also reveals a lesser-known financial detail behind one of his biggest business decisions. Faruqui said that after he came back, he had a meeting with the OTT platform, and initially they offered him around Rs 2 crore for the show, but he negotiated the amount to Rs 2,22,67,300.

He explained that the additional figure symbolised the debt and losses he had suffered in 37 days—including roughly Rs 22 lakh in liabilities—and would allow him to publicly declare that the 37 days spent in jail had ultimately generated many times more value than the financial damage they caused.

According to him, the figure represented turning his losses into profit through storytelling rather than revenge.

He ended the performance by saying the same 37 days that were meant to silence him ultimately became the material for one of the biggest shows of his career, concluding with the line: "A Gujarati should never suffer a loss in business."