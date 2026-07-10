Breathing Walls, 3-Pot Water Filter System & Peacocks Dancing On Entrance— IIT Alumna & US Return Builds Sustainable House In Indore -- VIDEO

Breathing Walls, 3-Pot Water Filter System And Peacocks Dancing On Entrance, IIT Alumna & US Return Builds Sustainable House In Indore -- VIDEO | Instagram / Soulfull.shots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine a house surrounded by lush green trees, where not just ventilation but even the walls help the house exchange air, peacocks dance in the background, and residents do not have to spend huge amounts on air conditioners or electricity.

Awestruck already?

Interestingly, a 5,000 sq ft house in India’s cleanest city, Indore, has set a precedent for sustainable living.

The house belongs to Archana, an IIT alumna and former US resident, who decided to return to India and practise sustainability.

Describing her home, Archana said, “Hamare ghar me RO bhi nahi hai, humare ghar me AC nahi hai, humare mor... ye to abhi yahan pe aake dance karte hain... Ye ghar jo hamara hai, wo prakriti ke beech rehne ka prayas hai. (We don’t even have an RO water purifier at our home, nor do we have an AC. Our peacocks... they just come here and dance. This house of ours is an attempt to live amidst nature).”

When asked about the construction of her house, Archana revealed the different methods used to build it.

The methods included:

Breathing walls

The owner said that instead of concrete, a mixture of slaked lime, urad dal (black gram), methi (fenugreek), gond (edible gum), gud (jaggery) and bel (wood apple) was used to hold the bricks together.

She added that only a small amount of concrete was used in the construction of the house and the technique helped create breathing walls.

Drinking water

Archana also said they do not use RO water purifiers. Instead, they use the three-pot technique to filter water.

Rainwater harvesting

As Indore faces water shortages during summers, the owner established an efficient rainwater harvesting system that helps store around 90% of the rainwater received on the 5,000 sq ft plot. The same water is used for drinking and cooking purposes.

Solar power

For electricity, a 5 kW solar panel system has been installed at the house.

Clothes

Unlike many people, Archana said she has not shopped for anything in the last 10 years and has been using the clothes she already owned. This helps her use, reuse and limit her needs.

She added that she has not felt the need to visit Indore markets for the last 10 years and said, “We are using whatever we have.”

Nature

The most beautiful aspect of the house is that peacocks and birds are free to visit and feel at home.