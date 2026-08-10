CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2027-28: Registration Begins On CAREERS Portal; Check Details Here

CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2027-28: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the online modules on its CAREERS Portal for the Confirmation of Entries for the ICSE and ISC Year 2027 examinations and the Registration of Candidates for the ICSE and ISC Year 2028 examinations.

The process, which began on August 5, 2026, is to be completed by the respective CISCE-affiliated schools. The Council has asked Heads of Schools to ensure that all entries are submitted within the prescribed deadlines.

📢 Important Announcement for CISCE-Affiliated Schools

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the online modules on the CAREERS Portal for:

✔️ Confirmation of Entries of Candidates for Year 2027 Examinations (ICSE & ISC)

✔️ Registration of… pic.twitter.com/lcQ7kyZ2Uj — CISCE (@CISCE_Official) August 8, 2026

The latest announcement covers both students who will appear for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations in 2027 and those who will be registered for the 2028 examinations.

CISCE ICSE, ISC 2027: Confirmation of Entries

For candidates appearing in the ICSE and ISC examinations in 2027, schools are required to check and confirm the candidate and subject details through the CAREERS Portal.

The schedule is as follows:

Without late charges: August 5 to September 15, 2026

With late charges: September 16 to September 30, 2026

Examinations covered: ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12, Year 2027

Schools can also submit requests for corrections in candidates' entry details through the portal. Supporting documents, wherever required, will have to be uploaded along with the correction request.

CISCE ICSE 2028 Registration Dates

For students who will appear for the ICSE Class 10 examination in 2028, the registration window has been divided into two periods:

Regular registration: August 5 to October 31, 2026

Registration with late charges: November 1 to November 15, 2026

Schools should complete the registration process before the regular deadline to avoid the additional late charge.

CISCE ISC 2028 Registration Dates

For ISC Class 12 candidates appearing in 2028, registration is open for a longer period.

Registration period: August 5 to November 15, 2026

Late charges: No charges are applicable during the notified registration period

As per the CISCE regulations, ISC candidates are registered online by their schools while they are in Class XI.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2027-28: Steps to do the registration

The process is to be handled by CISCE-affiliated schools through the CAREERS Portal. Schools can follow these broad steps:

Step 1: Visit the CISCE CAREERS Portal and log in using the school's authorised credentials.

Step 2: Select the relevant module for Confirmation of Entries – Year 2027 or Registration of Candidates – Year 2028.

Step 3: Check the candidate's personal, academic and subject details carefully.

Step 4: Make corrections, if required, and upload the necessary supporting documents.

Step 5: Confirm the entries or register the candidates within the applicable deadline.

Step 6: Pay the applicable charges online, wherever required.

Step 7: Save the confirmation and payment details for the school's records.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2027-28: Schools asked to follow deadlines

CISCE has specifically advised Heads of Schools to complete the processes within the prescribed timelines. Since the registration and confirmation are being carried out through schools, candidates should contact their respective school authorities regarding their individual entries, subjects and other details.

The Council's examination regulations also make it clear that schools are responsible for submitting candidate registrations and confirming entries online.