 Real Estate Big Bulls Have Requested Deregistration Of 19 Projects In Maharashtra
Top real estate developers like Lodha Group, K Raheja Corp, Puranik, and Lokhandwala Infrastructure seek deregistration of 19 projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. MahaRERA lists three projects by the Lodha Group in Thane.

Friday, November 22, 2024
article-image
Key real estate developers like Lodha Group, K Raheja Corp, Puranik, and Lokhandwala Infrastructure have requested for deregistration of 19 projects in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. | File image

Prominent real estate developers, including the Lodha Group, K Raheja Corp, Puranik, and Lokhandwala Infrastructure, have applied for deregistration of 19 projects in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur.

The list issued by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) shows three projects belonging to Lodha Group (operating as Macrotech Developers and Palava Dwellers Pvt Ltd) in Thane.

K Raheja has applied for deregistration of three Applications by Lodha Group, K Raheja Corp, Puranik, and Lokhandwala Infrastructure—projects in Pune, while Lokhandwala has one project listed in Mumbais Lower Parel.

The list, issued on November 12, also includes one project each in Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Daman, along with seven projects from Pune and other districts in the state.

MahaRERA has invited public objections to the deregistration applications within 30 days. According to the regulator, developers can seek deregistration for various reasons, including lack of funds, economic non-viability, ongoing litigation, family disputes, and changes in government norms that restrict construction.

Since its inception in May 2017, MahaRERA has registered over 47000 projects in Maharashtra, with 15,000 projects completed to date.

