Ratan Tata Honoured With KISS Humanitarian Award, 2021

Mumbai: Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, was honoured with the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award 2021, for his commitment towards social development and corporate leadership on Monday, informed a press release.

The award ceremony was held at his residence in Mumbai because Ratan Tata has been avoiding public appearances due to health reasons.

The ceremony was attended by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, among others.

The award was presented by Achyuta Samanta, the founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and KISS and an MP from Kandhamal. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, usually reticent about accepting accolades, agreed to accept this award following a personal request from Achyuta Samanta, recognizing the importance of the KISS humanitarian honour, the release stated.

The award was announced in 2021, but Mr Tata was unable to receive the award because of the COVID pandemic. While accepting the award, Tata expressed his gratitude towards KISS and its founder.

"I am extremely happy to receive this honour. This is the most significant moment of my life", he remarked.

Achyuta Samanta said that Ratan Tata is a "revered name in India, adding that being able to honour him with this award is a 'privilege'.

"Ratan Tata's social work and leadership have been influencing me since my childhood. I have been respecting and liking him from a young age. My father was an employee of Tata Company. Since then, I have respected and liked Ratan Tata," he stated.

About The KISS Humanitarian Award

Initiated in 2008 by Achyuta Samanta, the KISS Humanitarian Award is the highest honour of KIIT and KISS dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of humanitarian work worldwide. Previous recipients of this prestigious award include a diverse group of global leaders, Nobel laureates, and notable figures from various sectors, showcasing the award's broad international appeal and respect.

On the occasion, around 40,000 students of KISS wished Ratan Tata a healthy, long, and disease-free life, the release added.