Rao IIT Academy director granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court (HC) recently granted pre-arrest bail to a director of Rao IIT Academy – a coaching institute that imparts training for JEE main and advanced courses – after he informed that he was willing to refund fees to students who filed complaints at the Nuapada police station in Thane.

Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by Vinaykumar Pandey after it was rejected by the Thane sessions court. Mr Pandey's advocate, Ayush Pasbola informed the HC that he was willing to refund fees to all the students after verification. The HC asked the investigating officer to send intimation to the complainants whose statements were recorded to approach Mr Pandey within two weeks.

In March, a criminal breach of trust and cheating case was filed against Mr Pandey along with academy chairman BV Rao and another director Yamini Rao. According by to the complaint by one Amruth Desai, he took admission for his son in 2019 for the 2-year JEE advanced course and paid Rs2.5 lakh as fees. After a few months, lectures were either not held or cancelled, and teachers complained they were not being paid.

The management assured parents that it would sort out the issue but nothing changed. Mr Desai then admitted his son to another institute. However, he was refused a refund. On April 1, the Thane sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to BV Rao and Yamini Rao. However, Mr Pandey's pre-arrest bail plea was rejected saying that most complaints were against him. Mr Pandey, on April 13, informed the HC that he has agreed to repay Rs1.03 lakh to Mr Desai, provided he is given a no dues certificate.

During the hearing on October 20, Mr Pasbola said that he had reached an understanding with Mr Desai and submitted consent terms. Mr Desai's advocate saidhehas received the refund and added that he has no grievance if Mr Pandey was released on bail. However, additional public prosecutor Hitendra Dedhia said the FIR had named nine other parents who had paid fees for the course and due to non-availability of infrastructure had shifted their children out. The total outstanding amount is Rs 23 lakh, Mr Dedhia said. To this, Mr Pasbola said money to all the students will be refunded, subject to verifying the amount.