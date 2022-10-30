e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC: Shooting video inside police station not an offence

Bombay HC: Shooting video inside police station not an offence

The court observed that a station is not included as a prohibited place under the OSA and hence the act cannot be an offence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC tells govt to hand over lab report to Johnson & Johnson | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

The Bombay High Court’s (HC) Nagpur bench has quashed a case lodged against a man under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for shooting a video inside a police station in Wardha in March 2018.

The court observed that a station is not included as a prohibited place under the OSA and hence the act cannot be an offence. While quashing the case against Mr Ravindra Upadhyay, a two-judge bench referred to two provisions of the OSA and stated that the exhaustive definition of a ‘prohibited place’ in section 2(8) doesn’t specifically include a station.

Read Also
Juvenile tried as adult can seek benefit of provisions of JJ Act: Bombay HC
article-image

It therefore opined that none of the ingredients of the alleged offence are made out against the applicant. According to the complaint, Mr Upadhyay was at Wardha police station with his wife in connection with a dispute with a neighbour, who was at the time filing a cross complaint against him.

When Mr Upadhyay started recording a video on his phone, the police booked him for the act, claiming that it’s prohibited to do so in a station. He approached the HC, which quashed the FIR and subsequent charge sheet filed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC: Shooting video inside police station not an offence

Bombay HC: Shooting video inside police station not an offence

Tata Airbus Project: Aaditya Thackeray seeks Industry minster's resignation

Tata Airbus Project: Aaditya Thackeray seeks Industry minster's resignation

Bharat Soka Gakkai Peace and Sustainability Conclave: Commemorating 75 Years of Indian Independence

Bharat Soka Gakkai Peace and Sustainability Conclave: Commemorating 75 Years of Indian Independence

Mira Bhayandar: Woes aggravate in absence of MBMC’s traffic policy

Mira Bhayandar: Woes aggravate in absence of MBMC’s traffic policy

Mumbai: 4 minors attack 20-year-old man with knife, swords over old rash driving incident, 2 held

Mumbai: 4 minors attack 20-year-old man with knife, swords over old rash driving incident, 2 held