Rakesh Wadhawan tests negative for Covid

Mumbai: Founder and promoter of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Rakesh Wadhawan has tested negative for Coronavirus on Tuesday and moved a special court for a shift to a reputed private hospital since he was shifted back to the state-run JJ hospital after testing negative.

In two consecutive tests on July 17 and July 19, he tested negative for Coronavirus and had then been shifted back to JJ hospital from state’s GT hospital - a COVID-19 facility. A plea made by his advocate Subir Kumar on Tuesday before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sought that he be shifted to a reputed private hospital. Kumar told that court JJ hospital does not have the facilities to treat Wadhawan’s gastrointestinal ailments.

Special judge under the PMLA Prashant Rajvaidya has called for a report from JJ hospital to inform the court whether the hospital has the required facilities. The Enforcement Directorate represented by advocate Sunil Gonsalves will be filing their reply on Wadhawan’s plea.

Wadhawan had been admitted to JJ hospital after complaints of breathlessness and after a week there, he had tested positive for the virus. He was shifted to GT hospital after the development. A plea by his advocates, while he was admitted in JJ hospital, had sought for a shift to a private hospital. After he tested positive, his advocate Subodh Desai had sought that he be shifted from GT hospital to National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) Dome, Worli - a COVID-19 hospital as Wadhawan has co-morbidities which GT hospital does not have a facility to treat and NSCI has the required specialist. The court had called for a report first and later a doctor from the GT hospital. When the report, as well as the doctor, informed that the hospital did not have the required specialist, the court had directed that Wadhawan be shifted during an emergency situation to National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) Dome or any government hospital which has the required facilities.