Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra rents his Cuffe Parade bungalow to Chinese Consulate

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra has rented his bungalow located at Cuffe Parade to the Chinese Consulate, said a report.
According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, the agreement between Subhash Chandra and Huang Xiang, the Vice Consul for Consulate General of The People’s Republic of China, was signed on June 29. The bungalow is located Jolly Maker 1 in South Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area. The rent agreement is for two years starting from July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2022.
The bungalow has a carpet area of 2590 sq ft and two covered parkings. The per month rent for the bungalow is Rs 4.90 lakh, said the report. The ground floor of the bungalow has a living room, and a kitchen, the first floor has three bedrooms and one child bedroom. While the second floor has one bedroom.
Meanwhile, amid coronavirus lockdown, the housing sales plunged 79 per cent to 19,038 units across eight major cities in April-June, real estate brokerage firm PropTiger said on Tuesday.
Releasing its latest report 'Real Insight: Q2 2020' through video conference, News Corp-backed PropTiger said that sales of residential properties fell 52 per cent to 88,593 units across eight cities during January-June period this year. The cities tracked in the report are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR (Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad), MMR (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane) and Pune.
According to the data, housing sales declined maximum 86 per cent 1,099 units in Hyderabad during April-June 2020, as against 8,122 units in the year-ago period. Mumbai saw 85 per cent fall in the second quarter of 2020 to 4,559 units, from 29,635 units in the corresponding period previous year.
