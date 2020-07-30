Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra rents his Cuffe Parade bungalow to Chinese Consulate

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra has rented his bungalow located at Cuffe Parade to the Chinese Consulate, said a report.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, the agreement between Subhash Chandra and Huang Xiang, the Vice Consul for Consulate General of The People’s Republic of China, was signed on June 29. The bungalow is located Jolly Maker 1 in South Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area. The rent agreement is for two years starting from July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2022.

The bungalow has a carpet area of 2590 sq ft and two covered parkings. The per month rent for the bungalow is Rs 4.90 lakh, said the report. The ground floor of the bungalow has a living room, and a kitchen, the first floor has three bedrooms and one child bedroom. While the second floor has one bedroom.